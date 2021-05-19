Tennessee man charged after pursuit in Harrison County

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. — A Tennessee man has been charged after a pursuit through Harrison County.

On May 18, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office were traveling in the area of W.Va. Rt. 20 in Nutter Fort when they saw a white Jeep Grand Cherokee “which came back signal 4” from Beckley, according to a criminal complaint.

When the vehicle turned onto Pennsylvania Avenue, it pulled over and parked, at which point deputies “turned around and initiated a traffic stop,” they said.

Anthony Steele

While speaking with the vehicle’s driver, Anthony Steele, 30, of Jefferson City, Tenn., deputies asked him to exit he vehicle due to a K-9 unit showing a positive indication for narcotics in the vehicle, according to the complaint.

At that point, Steele “started the vehicle up,” and deputies attempted to reach inside the vehicle to stop him, but Steele “pulled away at at a high rate of speed,” which caused a “minor injury” to a deputy’s arm, the complaint states.

Deputies then pursued Steele, who “crashed on Haymond Rock Hill Road and Suds Run,” and then fled on foot, while deputies “gave loud clear commands to stop,” but Steele refused, according to the complaint.

Steele has bee charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.