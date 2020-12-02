Tennessee woman charged after bringing heroin across state lines to sell in Buckhannon, officers say

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A Tennessee woman has been charged after bringing heroin across state lines to sell to an individual in Buckhannon, officers said.

On Dec. 1, officers with the Buckhannon Police Department conducted a “bust/buy operation” at a Sheetz in Buckhannon, according to a criminal complaint.

Allison Fox

Prior to the operation, Allison Fox, 41, of Morristown, Tennessee, “had used her cell phone” to call an “information source” to “arrange the sale of one gram of heroin” for the sum of $200-300, officers said.

Fox also messaged the information source to state that “her [Fox’s] supplier had the requested amount and would bring the heroin into” West Virginia from Tennessee, according to the complaint.

As a result of the bust, officers seized 0.6 grams of heroin, as well as 1.5 grams of methamphetamine in Fox’s vehicle, officers said.

Fox has been charged with conspiracy of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver heroin and carrying a controlled substance across state lines. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $90,000 bond.