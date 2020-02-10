Terra Alta man accused of attacking man with 2 knives during altercation

TERRA ALTA, W.Va. – A Preston County man has been arrested after deputies said he cut another man with a knife during a physical altercation.

On Friday, February 7, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department responded to a possible domestic incident at a residence on South Avenue in Terra Alta, according to a criminal complaint.

Danny Owens

The complaint stated that upon deputies’ arrival on scene, they met with a man who had a cut on his right hand that was actively bleeding. Deputies said the man appeared to be very sweaty and winded. The man told deputies he had been in a physical altercation with Danny Owens, 28, of Terra Alta over a cell phone, according to the complaint.

The victim then told deputies that he and Owens were originally just arguing, until Owens went to his room, retrieved two knives and attempted to stab him, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Deputies said the victim stated he had to use a chair to keep himself from being struck and that at some point during the altercation, he was cut on his right hand and the lower left side of his face. Deputies said they observed wounds on the victim consistent to the wounds described in his statement. The complaint stated that the victim said the altercation lasted approximately two minutes and that he believed Owens intended on causing him great harm.

The complaint stated that when Owens stopped attacking the man, he promptly left the residence. The male victim was treated at Preston Memorial Hospital for his wound, where he received stitches.

Deputies said both Owens and the victim live at the residence where the altercation occurred.

Owens has been charged with malicious wounding, according to court documents. He is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail. His bail has been set at $50,000.