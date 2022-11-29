MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Texas man has admitted to his role in a multi-state methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl and heroin distribution operation.

Kedrick Howard, 29, of Dallas, Monday pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Northern District of West Virginia.

Howard was one of 25 people indicted in connection to the drug ring back in October 2020. At the time, authorities said the drugs came to Morgantown from California, the Houston, Texas area and Mexico.

He faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1 million for the charge.

There were nine Texans, two Californians, and 13 West Virginians indicted for the crimes; many of whom have already been sentenced. Last month, a Michigan woman pleaded guilty to her role in the distribution operation.

The case was investigated by the FBI’s Northern West Virginia Drug Task Force and Mon Metro Drug Task Force, which include members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, West Virginia State Police, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office and the Morgantown, WVU, Granville and Star City police departments.

The Monongalia County Prosecutor’s Office; the FBI in Houston, Texas; the Houston Police Department’s Multi-Agency Gang Initiative; the United States Postal Inspection Service in Houston; and the FBI and DEA in Los Angeles, California also assisted.