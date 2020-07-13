Texas man arrested after causing damage to Yann’s Hot Dog Stand and Union Mission in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Texas man is in custody after police said he caused damage to Yann’s Hot Dog Stand and the Union Mission in Fairmont on Sunday.

A criminal complaint filed by the Fairmont Police Department stated that Curtis Adams Jr., 60, of Austin Texas caused felony property damage to the two Fairmont businesses on Sunday between 6:30 – 7 p.m.

The complaint stated that Adams launched a brick through the front door and damaged two windows at Yann’s Hot Dog Stand on Washington Street before going across the street and launching a piece of concrete through the door of the Union Mission on Jefferson Street.

Yann’s Hot Dog Stand boarded up after damage.

The complaint stated that due to the value of the doors being approximately $800 per door and the windows being valued at approximately $300 per window, the supply costs for the incident is being approximated at $2,200. Officers said that the labor estimate to replace the damaged property is approximately $250 for the Union Mission and $500 for Yann’s Hot Dogs.

Police said Adams was observed on video surveillance damaging the door at the Union Mission and a witness observed Adams launch an object through one of the windows at Yann’s Hot Dogs.

Adams has been charged with destruction of property, according to court documents. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at 40,012.