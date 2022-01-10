Texas man charged for drugs after shots fired call at Morgantown hotel

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Texas man has been charged after officers found drugs on his person while responding to a shots fired complaint in Morgantown.

On Jan. 7, officers with the Morgantown Police Department responded to a shots fired call taking place at the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

Brian Padilla

When officers were in route, they learned that a man “with a shaved head, wearing a hoodie” had “fired a gun off inside” a room of the hotel, officers said.

Upon arriving at the hotel, officers made contact with a man matching the caller’s description and identified him as Brian Padilla, 40, of Deerpark, Texas, and detained him, according to the complaint.

After informing Padilla of the reason he was being detained, officers “noticed a bulge above Padilla’s right knee” and then asked for consent to search Padilla’s person, to which he said yes, officers said.

During that search, officers found 2.28 ounces of methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Padilla has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.