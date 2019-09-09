Texas man faces drug charges in Monongalia County after task force executes warrant

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Texas man has been charged in Monongalia County after officers said they found large quantities of illicit drugs in his home.

On Friday, the Mon Metro Drug Task Force performed a search at a residence on Marcus Drive in Morgantown after receiving a search warrant, according to a criminal complaint.

During the search, task force members located Jeffery Howard, 21, of Houston, Texas, on the couch in the living room, and, the task force members said they located more than 500 pills which tested positive for MDMA.

Jeffery Howard

The task force also managed to find more than 400 grams of a substance which tested positive for methamphetamine, as well as “dealer quantities” of cocaine base and heroin, cutting agents, packaging materials and scales, according to the complaint.

Howard is charged with four counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $100,012 bond.