Texas man gets nearly 6 year sentence for role in Morgantown drug ring

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Houston, Texas man, Friday, nearly six years(70 months) in federal prison for his role in methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin drug distribution operation, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Michael Alcendor, 20, pleaded guilty in June 2021 to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances,” one count of “Distribution of Fentanyl,” and one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Alcendor admitted to working with others to distribute methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin from the spring of 2018 to October 2020 in Monongalia County and elsewhere.

Alcendor was one of 25 people indicted in October 2020 for their roles in a Texas to Morgantown drug operation.

Michael Alcendor

Alcendor initially faced up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for each count.

The FBI’s Northern West Virginia Drug Task Force in partnership with the Mon Metro Drug Task Force investigated the case. The task forces have members from the FBI; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; West Virginia State Police; Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office; and, the Morgantown, WVU, Granville and Star City police departments. The investigation was also assisted by the following law enforcement partners: the Monongalia County Prosecutor’s Office, the FBI in Houston; the Houston Police Department’s Multi Agency Gang Initiative; the United States Postal Inspection Service in Houston; and, the FBI and DEA in Los Angeles.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

Alcendor remains in the Central Regional Jail awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.