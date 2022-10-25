CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Texas man Monday admitted to his role in an operation that moved methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin, some of which was believed to be from the southern border, into Morgantown.

Anthony Allen

Anthony Allen, 36, of Rosenberg, Texas was one of 25 total people indicted in October 2020.

When the indictments were announced, then-U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia Bill Powell said that he believed the methamphetamine the drug ring was distributing came straight from Mexico.

“The methamphetamine, we believe, came directly from Mexico. That’s been a problem area for the entire country for some time, for our country for some time, because the methamphetamine is really pure now. It’s not that cheap stuff that used to be, now you have 98, 99% pure methamphetamine made in laboratories in Mexico,” Powell said. “So, it’s a constant battle. It’s a team effort by a lot of federal and local agencies but it’s not unusual unfortunately that we see meth coming to West Virginia from Mexico.”

Allen pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, admitting to working with others to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine base, cocaine hydrochloride, and fentanyl between the Spring of 2018 and October 2020, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of West Virginia.

He faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1 million when he is sentenced.

Eight other Texans, two Californians, and 13 West Virginians were also indicted in connection to the drug ring. Many of them have already been sentenced.