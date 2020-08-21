Texas woman charged after allegedly robbing man in Granville

GRANVILLE, W.Va. — A Texas woman is in custody after allegedly robbing a man in Granville.

On Aug. 19, officers with the Granville Police Department responded to the Scholar Hotel in reference to a robbery, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim told officers that he had met Rochelle Smith, 35, of Garland, Texas, online and that she wanted to meet him at the Scholar Hotel where she was staying, but the victim told her that they should meet at the Iron Horse Tavern instead, officers said.

Rochelle Smith

When the victim met with Smith, she “stated that she had a gun in her purse and demanded his money,” which the victim claimed he did so, giving Smith $120-$140 in cash before she left the area in a white sedan, according to the complaint.

The victim later found the sedan in a parking garage at the Scholar Hotel, and officers later saw two females heading toward the vehicle in the parking garage, one of whom matched Smith’s description, officers said.

As the two women were about to enter the vehicle, officers detained them and also saw “a hot pink gun” and “bag of drugs” on plain view inside the vehicle which Smith claimed were hers, according to the complaint.

A further search of the vehicle yielded 418 Xanax pills and two guns, officers said.

Smith has been charged with robbery. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.