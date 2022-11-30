MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Houston woman will spend more than eight years in prison on federal drug charges for her role in a Texas-to-Morgantown drug operation.

Leslie O’Quinn, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances back in July 2022, admitting to working with others to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine base, cocaine hydrochloride and fentanyl from the Spring of 2018 until October 2020.

O’Quinn was one of 25 people indicted in October 2020, including eight other Texans, two Californians and 13 West Virginians. Many others have already been sentenced. O’Quinn was handed eight years and four months of incarceration, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

At the time of the indictments, then-U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia Bill Powell said the methamphetamine was believed to have come directly from Mexico.

“That’s been a problem area for the entire country for some time, for our country for some time, because the methamphetamine is really pure now. It’s not that cheap stuff that used to be, now you have 98, 99% pure methamphetamine made in laboratories in Mexico,” Powell said.

Over the course of the two-year investigation, law enforcement seized between 18 and 27 kilograms of narcotics that were brought to Monongalia County.

Powell said some of the drug transactions that happened over the course of the investigation were near West Virginia University.