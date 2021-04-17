Third woman pleads guilty in Texas to Morgantown drug ring

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Preston County woman has admitted to her role in methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin drug distribution operation, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Tiffany Groves

Tiffany Groves, 43 of Kingwood, pleaded guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Groves admitted to distributing methamphetamine in April 2020 in Monongalia County.

Groves faces up to 20 years of in federal prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000.

Groves was one of 25 people indicted in October 2020 for their roles in a Texas to Morgantown drug operation.

She is being held in the North Central Regional Jail, awaiting her federal sentence.

Two other women indicted as a part of the group, Ashley Johnson, 34 and Morgan Janes, 23, both of Morgantown, also pleaded guilty earlier this week.

The FBI’s Northern West Virginia Drug Task Force in partnership with the Mon Metro Drug Task Force investigated the case. The task forces have members from the FBI; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; West Virginia State Police; Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office; and, the Morgantown, WVU, Granville and Star City police departments. The investigation was also assisted by the following law enforcement partners: the Monongalia County Prosecutor’s Office, the FBI in Houston; the Houston Police Department’s Multi Agency Gang Initiative; the United States Postal Inspection Service in Houston; and, the FBI and DEA in Los Angeles.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over the plea hearing.