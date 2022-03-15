CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Taylor County woman has been given a federal prison sentence that matches her husband’s after the couple pleaded guilty to a child sex charge.

Monday, U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced Ashley Weber, 39 of Thornton, to 28 years behind bars for a child pornography charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Weber pleaded guilty in October 2021 to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Production of Child Pornography.” Weber admitted to using a minor child to engage in sexually explicit conduct and producing child pornography from that conduct in June 2020 in Taylor County.

In November 2021, Kleeh also sentenced Weber’s husband, Dallas, to 28 years in prison, after he also pleaded guilty.

The couple was initially arrested in August 2020 after sheriff’s deputies said the pair sexually abused a child and took videos and pictures of the incidents. The Webers were then indicted by a federal grand jury in March 2021.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI investigated the case against the Webers.

Ashley is being held in the North Central Regional Jail awaiting a transfer to a federal facility. Dallas is serving his federal sentence at FCI Hazelton, with a release date listed as 2044.