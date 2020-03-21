Three charged with murder of a child in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.V.a – A man and two women have been booked into the North Central Regional Jail on charges of murder of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian, according to the West Virginia Regional Jails website.

Peter Wodzinski, 32, and Chasity Wodzinski, 29, and Michelle Boggs, 48, were all booked into the jail, within five minutes of each other, on Friday, March 20, 2020, according to the jail website.

Peter Wodzinski and Boggs are listed as having no bond, while Chasity Wodzinski’s bond status is not listed.

All three were charged in Harrison County. No further details on their charges, how they were related, or the situation surrounding them, have been released.

12 News will update this story are more information becomes available.

