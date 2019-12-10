Three Rivers Drug Task Force charges Fairmont woman after executing search warrant

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Fairmont woman has been charged after members of the Three Rivers Drug Task Force said they found drugs in her residence during a search.

Keisha Culbreth

On Dec. 9, members of the Three Rivers Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence at on Fitzgerald Avenue in Fairmont where Keisha Culbreth, 34, of Fairmont, was known to reside, according to a criminal complaint.

In the search, task force officers found two safes in a back bedroom of the home, one of which was bolted to the wall, and both safes were removed from the bedroom so they could be forcibly opened, officers said.

Task force officers found several sets of digital scales, a “large sum” of cash, 6 ounces of cocaine and 11 grams of fentanyl inside the safes, according to the complaint.

Culbreth is charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $150,012 bond.