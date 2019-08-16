Breaking News
Three Rivers Task Force arrests Fairmont man during investigation

Crime
Posted:

Chuckie VanKirk

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – An investigation by the Three Rivers Task Force has resulted in the arrest of a Marion County man on a drug charge.

On Wednesday evening, Chuckie VanKirk, 36, of Fairmont, delivered approximately 4 ounces of methamphetamine to an undercover officer in exchange for $2,300, according to a criminal complaint.

The officer was there in part of a joint effort between the Three Rivers Drug Task Force, local and federal agencies, police said.

VanKirk is charged with delivery of methamphetamine. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.

