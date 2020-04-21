Traffic stop in Barrackville yields “large amount” of marijuana, THC cartridges

BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. — A team-up between the Barrackville Police Department and West Virginia State Police has resulted in a traffic stop which yielded a “large amount” of marijuana and THC cartridges during a search.

According to a post on the Barrackville Police Department’s Facebook page which has since been deleted, on April 19, officers with the Barrackville Police Department assisted troopers with the West Virginia State Police Department with a traffic stop.

A canine unit performed an open air search around the vehicle and indicated the presence of substances in the vehicle, according to the Facebook post.

Officers and deputies then performed a search of the vehicle, whereupon they said they found a “large amount” of marijuana, THC cartridges and a rock of solidified hash oil with the street name of “shatter” inside a bag within the vehicle.

While a name has not been released as a result of this incident, the suspect’s residence was searched and resulted in officers and troopers finding more marijuana, THC cartridges, a firearm, U.S. currency and cocaine, according to the the police department’s Facebook post.