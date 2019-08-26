Traffic stop in Harrison County ends with 1 charged for possession

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A traffic stop in Harrison County resulted in one man being charged with possession with intent after K9 units indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle.

On Sunday, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were on a routine patrol on Meadowbrook Road toward Bridgeport when they noticed a black Saab with Ohio registration of driving toward Shinnston passing in the opposite lane, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies noticed the passenger side breaklight of the vehicle was out, and turned around at the post office to head back towards Shinnston, according to the complaint.

Alexander Mayle

When deputies caught up to the vehicle, they initiated their emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop, and the vehicle pulled over at the Mon Power Plant and deputies observed four people inside, deputies said.

Since the deputies were with the highway interdiction team, they explained to the vehicle’s occupants that they had a K9 partner with them and were going to perform an open air sniff, and asked if there were any drugs in the vehicle, according to the complaint.

The K9 sat at the rear of the vehicle and barked to give a positive indication for drugs at the back passenger door, at which point all the Saab’s occupants were removed and deputies began searching the vehicle, deputies said.

During the search deputies said they found 54.66 grams of methamphetamine, 15.5 grams of heroin, 1.42 grams of psychedelic mushrooms and a loaded Smith & Wesson .38 special in a pouch on the back of the passenger side seat.

The driver was Mirandized and completed a witness statement form, wherein he stated that one of the passengers, identified at the time as “Spencer McGary,” who was later identified as Alexander Mayle, 18, and the rest of the people in the vehicle were supposed to play basketball in Shinnston, according to the complaint.

The vehicle’s driver said that Mayle told him he needed to go to Lumberport to pick up some laundry; the driver also said the drugs were Mayle’s and confirmed that Mayle’s name was not “Spencer McGary,” according to the complaint.

Deputies said the other passengers in the vehicle denied the drugs were theirs, as well.

Mayle is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.