Trial begins for 2nd defendant in child abuse death in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The second of three trials in the death of five-year-old Keaton Boggs has begun in Harrison County.

Michelle Boggs

Michelle Boggs is charged with death of a child by a parent, guardian, custodian or other person by child abuse.

After jury selection and opening statements, an emergency room doctor and a retired West Virginia State Police trooper each testified.

The doctor spoke about Keaton Boggs’ condition when he was brought into the hospital. He stated that Keaton Boggs was unconscious and had shallow breathing, along with being covered in bruises. He also said the boy had bleeding on his brain. The hospital contacted Child Protective Services in the matter.

The retired trooper interviewed Michelle Boggs, and the prosecution played both interviews she gave to state police. During those interviews, Michelle Boggs stated, “I think PJ hurt Keaton,” referring to Peter Wodzinski, who was previously convicted in the case.

The trial will continue Tuesday.

A third defendant, Chasity Wodzinski, has yet to stand trial in the case.