Trial begins for former Harrison County deputy accused of falsifying documents

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The trial for a former Harrison County Deputy who is accused of falsifying documents while working with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office’s Street Crimes and Drug Unit (SCAD) in 2016 began on Tuesday.

Timothy Rock was indicted on 28 charges in February, including 27 counts of falsifying accounts and one count of conspiracy. Rock is accused of falsifying, altering and/or modifying documentation of various payments to confidential informants.

During the opening statements of Rock’s trial on Tuesday, the prosecution told the jury they would be hearing about controlled buys and confidential informants. The prosecution said these informants would be wired and go buy drugs with an officer nearby.

According to the prosecution, a voucher must be filled out with all controlled buys and they are using county/taxpayer money. The prosecution claimed the vouchers used by Rock were falsified and wouldn’t be filled out for long periods at a time. The prosecution also stated that deputies will testify about the lack of documentation on Rock’s vouchers.

The prosecution claimed that the drugs that were supposed to be seized by Rock did not exist. Additionally, the prosecution claimed that certain vouchers would say that money was given to informants, however there are informants who will testify that they received drugs, not money from Rock.

The prosecution also said that former SCAD Unit member Steven Snyder will testify that the whole SCAD unit changed once Rock joined. Snyder will also testify that people may never know where the money from the three falsified and changed vouchers because that was what Rock intended, according to the prosecution.

Following the the prosecution’s opening statement, the defense provided their opening statement, where they claimed the entire case is about the refusal to take responsibility. The defense claimed that Rock was the least-senior person in the SCAD unit and that he just followed everyone above him.

During their opening statement, the defense showed the jury a voucher.

The first witness was Chad McIntyre, who was assigned to the SCAD Unit in 2013. McIntyre said the unit often did controlled buys and said that money came from a safe which all SCAD employees had access to.

McIntyre said Rock managed informants and conducted several controlled buys himself and was in charge of the covert side of operations. Additionally, McIntyre stated that when he tried to balance the books, they didn’t add up. McIntyre also stated the the vouchers wouldn’t be there for weeks and that he would receive them in bunches.

The defense said that the Chief Deputy Jeff McAtee should be responsible for all paperwork and McIntyre agreed. The trial then went to break until Wednesday.