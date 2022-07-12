FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A trial has begun for a Harrison County man accused of a 2020 murder in Marion County.

David Lewis

On July 12, a jury trial for David Lewis, 22, of Bridgeport, began before Marion County Circuit Court Judge David Janes for the Dec. 15, 2020, murder of 20-year-old Dylan Harr in on Locust Avenue in Fairmont.

A jury was selected and opening statements in the case were given, after which, the state called its first witness who was a friend of Harr and witnessed the murder.

At that time, the jury was shown photos of the crime scene and pictures of what Lewis wore on the night of the incident, after which, the defense argued the witness’s testimony due to the distance from the incident, the poor lighting conditions and that fact that the witness had smoked marijuana that night and had later changed his original statement.

Fairmont State deputy chief also testified; he was one of the first individuals to respond to the scene.

Lewis’ trial is ongoing at this time.