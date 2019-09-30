Trial begins in Harrison County for daycare worker accused of dislocating child’s elbow

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A trial has started in Harrison County for a daycare worker was accused of dislocating a child’s elbow in 2018.

Aryn Lafferty, 25, is charged with felony child abuse by a parent or guarding resulting in injury. Lafferty worked at Lasting Impressions Child Development Center, where the alleged incident happened.

In opening statements, the prosecution stated that Lafferty didn’t like the child and referred to her with nicknames such as “Devil child.”

The prosecution also said Lafferty and other daycare workers were notified that the child had an injury to her wrist and was advised not to pick her up by the arms. The prosecution then stated that there is video evidence of Lafferty jerking the child up by both arms in an aggressive manner.

FBI Police Officer Joseph Bush interviewed Lafferty and stated that she had multiple accounts of what happened. Bush reviewed security footage and then proceeded to arrest Lafferty.

After the incident, the 21-month-old girl was taken to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with nursemaid’s elbow.

The defense countered that the type of injury the girl sustained is very common. They also stated that the girl’s father had caused an initial injury while removing her jacket.

Two witnesses also testified Monday. An IT specialist at the FBI who runs the security systems and video for the daycare said that there are nine cameras in the area where the incident took place.

Officer Bush was asked to watch the video evidence to get his opinion. The jury also watched the security footage at this time.

The trial is set to continue Tuesday.

