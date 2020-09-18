Trial continues for Barbour County woman accused of killing her husband

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — A woman accused of killing her husband in Barbour County is currently on trial in front of Circuit Judge Shawn Nines.

According to the Barbour County Circuit Clerk’s office, Carli Reed is charged in the Aug. 15 slaying of her husband Marcus Fagons and had previously been arraigned on June 15 after COVID-19 restrictions caused grand jury sessions to be postponed.

Jury selection for the trial began on Tuesday, with the main portion of the trial beginning Wednesday being prosecuted by Thomas Hoxie and Reed being represented by attorney Hunter Mullens, the circuit clerk officials stated.

Mullens argued that the evidence against Reed showed that, while the state has charged her with murder, there is only enough to prove involuntary manslaughter, according to the circuit clerk’s office.

However, the prosecution believes that a statement that Reed gave to officers following the shooting, which was played for the jury during the trial, is potentially incriminating, officials said.

During the trial, the prosecution argued that Reed was motivated to shoot Fagons due to jealousy over other women messaging him and that when law enforcement arrived at Reed’s residence, they found Fagons on the bed and began life-saving measures, the circuit clerk’s office stated.

An air medical service was called for Fagons, but he died while being transported to the landing site, officials said.

The trial will most likely continue into next week and further details will be added as they are received.