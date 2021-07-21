Trial date for a man charged in shooting Clarksburg City Councilman pushed back to November

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The trial date for a man charged in the shooting of a Clarksburg City Council member Jim Malfregeot has been continued until November.

A preliminary hearing for Antonio Dejesus, 32, of Wilmington, was held before Harrison County Circuit Judge Thomas Bedell on Wednesday morning.

During the hearing, Dejesus was represented by Jason Wingfield, and the state was represented by Harrison County Prosecutor Rachel Romano and Harrison County Assistant Prosecutor Brad Pustolski.

Antonio Dejesus

The hearing began with Bedell asking if the state had offered Dejesus a plea bargain, to which Romano stated she had, and that the plea consisted of Dejesus pleading to charges of felony malicious assault, kidnapping and the use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

She stated that the charges would carry a consecutive sentence with no lifetime recidivism, and that the remaining felonies with which Dejesus was charged would be dismissed.

Winfield responded by stating that he and Dejesus had not had time to consider negotiating the plea deal due to the preliminary competency results not being received until July 13 from a mental health evaluation sought back in February.

As such, Wingfield had no counteroffer to the plea, nor did he or Dejesus give a response at the time of the preliminary hearing.

An original trial date for Aug. 9 had been set prior to the hearing, however, Wingfield stated that his client wanted more time due to only receiving the finding of competency last week.

Bedell stated his dissatisfaction with Wingfield not filing a motion of continuance the night before or morning of Wednesday’s hearing, however, he did ask if Wingfield would formally move to enter a continuance order.

After the verbal request for continuance was made, Bedell set a new tentative trial date for Dejesus for Nov. 15, with a final in-person pretrial conference to take place Oct. 22.

Bedell spoke with Dejesus to make sure he understood the change in dates, and that he did in fact wish to move his trial to a later date, to which Dejesus responded that he understood and he still wished to proceed, after which, Bedell requested that transport orders be filed due to the next court events taking place in person.

Dejesus remains in the Central Regional Jail.