CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Several people were arraigned in Harrison County Circuit Court on Friday, and dates have been set for their trials.

Here’s a list of some of those who were arraigned on Jan. 13.

Danny Small was charged after he was arrested in Virginia for having a missing teen with him. After an Amber Alert was issued, the child was found safely in Front Royal, Virginia. His trial has been set for Feb. 21, 2023.

Josh Yeager was charged after he allegedly broke into a Shinnston home and was found in the laundry room, naked. Yeager’s trial has been scheduled for Feb. 6.

Danny Small Joshua Yeager

James Lattea was charged after police say he stole tablets from a church’s youth room in April 2022. He was indicted in Harrison County’s January 2023 session. His trial has been set for April 3.

Brandon Vargo was arrested in July following a lengthy standoff with police at the Meadowcreek Apartments in Bridgeport after allegedly sending law enforcement threatening messages on social media. His trial is set to begin the week of February 27.

James Lattea Brandon Vargo

Benjamin Bassell was charged in January 2022 for a sexual abuse that took place in Shinnston and involved a 12-year-old girl. His trial is scheduled to take place in the week of April 10.