Trial for Lewis County, Gilmer County magistrates facing federal charges delayed until October

The trial for a Lewis County and a Gilmer County Magistrate who were indicted on federal charges in May has been delayed until October, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Lewis County Magistrate Roger Clem and Gilmer County Magistrate Alton Skinner II are are facing charged involving wire fraud, mail fraud and obstruction, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Clem and Skinner were indicted on these charges and subsequently suspended without pay in May.

Clem, 47, of Weston, and Skinner, 57, of Sand Fork, were each indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud; two counts of wire fraud; two counts of mail fraud; and one count of obstruction of justice. Skinner is also charged with one count of false statement to a federal agent, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Federal prosecutors said they offered favorable treatment to a bond company operated by Skinner’s spouse.

Defense lawyers requested the continuation after determining they would not have enough time to properly evaluate the evidence provided by prosecutors.

The trial is now set to start on October 22.