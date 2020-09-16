Trial set for 3 Harrison County residents accused in the death of 5-year-old child

Michelle Boggs

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Three people indicted in the death of a 5-year-old child pleaded not guilty Wednesday in front of Judge James A. Matish to the charge of death of a child by a parent, guardian, custodian or other person by child abuse.

The arraignments took place via Skype video conference service due to COVID-19 restrictions in place, and Michelle Boggs, 49; Peter Wodzinski, 32; and Chasity Wodzinsky teleconferenced in from North Central Regional Jail, where they have been since their arrests March 20.

Peter Wodzinski

Boggs’ attorney had previously read a copy of the charges, and Boggs waived a reading of the indictment before pleading not guilty to the charge of death of a child by a parent, guardian, custodian or other person by child abuse.

Both Peter Wodzinski and Chasity Wodzinsky had received copies of their indictments prior to the arraignment, and both had spoken with their respective attorneys prior to pleading not guilty to their own charges of death of a child by a parent, guardian, custodian or other person by child abuse.

Chasity Wodzinski

Peter Wodzinski, Chasity Wodzinsky and Boggs will be tried together, with the last pre-trial conference taking place Dec. 2 at 1 p.m.

A tentative trial date has been set for the week of Dec. 14.