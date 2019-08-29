Trial set for Webster County man accused of murder

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. – The trial for a Webster County man who was arrested and charged with murder in July 2018 is set to begin next month.

Treylyn “Trey” Fultz’s trial in the shooting death of Austin Hart has been set for September 11.

Treylyn “Trey” Fultz

Fultz was at a home near Webster Springs in July 2018 with Hart and two other people when police were called to a shots fired complaint.

When they arrived, a resident of the home said she was awoken by gunfire in the back bedroom of the house. She went to that room and found Hart lying on a couch with multiple gunshot wounds, but Fultz was no longer in the home.

Fultz later returned while police were still on the scene and told investigators he shot Hart and fled.

Court officials said Fultz’ lawyers have filed a motion to continue the trial, saying the defense’s investigation is not yet complete.