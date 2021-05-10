Trial set for woman charged in 2020 death of 5-year-old by abuse

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The trial date for a woman charged with the death of a child by abuse stemming from an incident in 2020 has been set.

According to the Harrison County Prosecutor’s Office, Chasity Wodzinski’s trial has been set with Harrison County Circuit Judge James Matish for the week of Sept. 27.

Prior to the jury trial, Wodzinski will be seen before Matish for a status hearing on May 18, the prosecutor’s office said.

Wodzinski’s trial date was originally slated for Mar. 28, but issues between Wodzinski and her counsel resulted in a new attorney being appointed to represent her, according to the prosecutor’s office.