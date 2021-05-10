Trial set for woman charged in 2020 death of 5-year-old by abuse

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The trial date for a woman charged with the death of a child by abuse stemming from an incident in 2020 has been set.

According to the Harrison County Prosecutor’s Office, Chasity Wodzinski’s trial has been set with Harrison County Circuit Judge James Matish for the week of Sept. 27.

Prior to the jury trial, Wodzinski will be seen before Matish for a status hearing on May 18, the prosecutor’s office said.

Wodzinski’s trial date was originally slated for Mar. 28, but issues between Wodzinski and her counsel resulted in a new attorney being appointed to represent her, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories