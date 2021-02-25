Trial set to begin next week for Harrison County man charged in death of 5-year-old boy; separate dates set for co-defendants

Peter Wodzinski

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A trial is set to begin for a man charged in a death-by-abuse case of a 5-year-old Keaton Boggs in 2020, and separate dates have been scheduled for his co-defendants on the same charge.

According to the Harrison County Prosecutor’s Officer, Peter Wodzinski will stand before Harrison County Circuit Judge James Matish for the charge of death of a child by a parent, guardian, custodian or other person by child abuse.

Jury selection will begin on Monday and is expected to last most of the day; the trial could take many days before a decision is made by the jury, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Co-defendants on the charge will be tried separately after Judge Matish granted their severance request during the final pre-trial hearing of the three individuals which took place on Feb. 12.

Chasity Wodzinski will be seen before a jury on Mar. 28; Michelle Boggs’ trial is set for Apr. 19.

A criminal complaint filed by West Virginia State Police stated that they responded to an investigation of abuse of the five-year-old boy at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Troopers said the child was suffering from head trauma, which involved bleeding in his brain, had several bruises and had a laceration on his genital region. The boy was pronounced dead on March 20, leading to the arrests of all three individuals.

All three remain in the North Central Regional Jail.

For 12 News’ complete coverage of this case, click here.