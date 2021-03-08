Trio indicted on federal charges for meth sales in Grant and Preston counties

ELKINS, W.Va. – Three people are facing federal methamphetamine charges after being indicted by a grand jury, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Trampas Wolford, 57 of Cabins, was indicted on “Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine” and one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.”

Also named in the indictment are Angela Yuchek, 31 of Tunnelton and Peter Layne, 48 of Cabins.

Yuchek, was indicted on one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine,” one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine – Aiding and Abetting,” and one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.”

Layne, was indicted on one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine,” one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine – Aiding and Abetting,” and one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.”

All three are accused of working together to distribute methamphetamine from January 2019 to March 2019 in Grant and Preston counties.

Yuchek, Layne, and Wolford each face up to 20 years of in federal prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for each count.

The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force, the West Virginia State Police; the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Moorefield Police Department investigated the case.