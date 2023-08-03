KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Preston County man and woman were charged with child neglect after a three-year-old was found walking along a road, alone, and the responding officer found the condition of their home “grossly neglects” the child living with them.

According to the criminal complaints against Matthew Johnson, 26, and Madison Nedrow, 24, both of Kingwood, the child was found walking along the road alone on June 7.

Matthew Johnson Madison Nedrow

The responding West Virginia State Trooper went to the child’s residence and, according to the complaint, Johnson and Nedrow advised that while cleaning in the back of the house, the toddler “must have went out the front door.”

The trooper noted in the complaint that the smell of feces was “very strong” before entering the home, and asked them to see the inside of the home; the trooper said there was “feces all over the kitchen floor” that “did not appear fresh but was smashed onto the floor,” and that there was “trash and dirty dishes on nearly the entire counter top and floor.”

Johnson and Nedrow were both charged with child neglect creating risk of injury and both are being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $10,000 surety/cash bail.