Troopers arrest Randolph County man after finding 23 Division of Highways signs in residence

MABIE, W.Va. – A Randolph County man has been arrested for manufacturing marijuana and possession of stolen property after troopers said they found marijuana, firearms and 23 Division of Highways (DOH) signs in his residence.

On Monday, July 8, troopers with the West Virginia State Police received an anonymous tip in reference to a wanted subject on the run from Barbour County. The tip identified Ryan Coberly who had an outstanding felony warrant was staying in a garage located at the back of a residence at 7279 Rich Mountain Road in Mabie, according to court documents.

Jonathan Larkin

Troopers made contact with a male individual identified as Jonathan Wesly Larkin, 33. Larkin gave troopers consent to enter his residence. Upon entering, troopers located multiple firearms, marijuana and multiple drug paraphernalia items. Items also found in the interior search included multiple boxes of ammunition and metal ammunition cans containing large amounts of ammunition, according to a criminal complaint.

According to court documents, while searching the perimeter of the property for the wanted subject, troopers located eight marijuana plants being grown in potting plants located in the deck of the back entrance. In the continuation of the perimeter search, Troopers also located 23 DOH road signs valuing $6500. Larkin was then placed under arrest and transported to the Elkins Detachment of the West Virginia State Police for processing.

In a recorded interview, Larkin said that he placed the marijuana seeds in pots to see if they would grow and that all of the firearms in the residence were his. Larkin also said that friends and acquaintances brought him the road signs, some of them were still on the posts, and he hung them up in his building, according to a criminal complaint.

Larkin is currently being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.