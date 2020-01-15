Troopers asking for public’s help in identifying person of interest in Barbour County burglaries

ARDEN, W.Va. – Troopers are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a series of burglaries in the Arden area of Barbour County.

According to a press release from West Virginia State Police, the unidentified male subject is operating a red Jeep Wrangler with an unknown registration number.

Troopers are requesting that any member of the public with any information on the identity on this subject direct their calls to Senior Trooper Cody C. Mayle of the Philippi Detachment of West Virginia State Police at (304)-457-1101 or Deputy S.W. Shahan of the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office at (304)-457-2352.

Troopers provided photos of the person of interest outside of a shed along with photos of the Jeep Wrangler he is believed to be operating.

