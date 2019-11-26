Troopers charge man with possession after claiming to find drugs on his person during pat down search in Webster Springs

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. — A man has been charged in Webster Springs after troopers claimed to have found drugs on his person during a pat down search.

On Monday, Nov. 25, troopers with the West Virginia State Police pulled over a white Nissan Sentra on W.Va. Rt. 20 after seeing the driver using his mobile device while driving, according to the complaint.

Colton Short

As troopers spoke with the driver, identified as Colton Short, 20, of Camden on Gauley, they noticed him reaching for the center console of the vehicle, troopers said, and when Short was asked if he had anything illegal in the vehicle, he said “no,” and looked away.

When asked again if he had anything in the vehicle, Short responded “no” once again, then gave his consent for troopers to search the car, according to the complaint.

Short exited the vehicle, and troopers performed a pat down search on him, during which he was asked if he “had anything on his person that would poke or stick” troopers, or if her had any weapons, to which Short also replied “no,” troopers said.

Troopers said they found items in Short’s front pocket, and he told officers that it was “some dope/drugs,” and then said, “Oh s***, now I’m going to jail, I really messed up,” according to the complaint.

After that, troopers found eight individually wrapped bags containing a white crystal-like substance of methamphetamine in Short’s front pocket, and troopers also found a large amount of packaging, scales and a 9mm handgun during a further search of the area, troopers said.

Short is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $30,000 bond.