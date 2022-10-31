GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Clarksburg man has been charged after allegedly traveling to Gilmer County with the intention of having sexual relations with an underage girl who turned out to be an undercover law enforcement officer.

Aaron Pearson

On Oct. 30, troopers with the Gilmer County detachment of the West Virginia State Police arrested a man who traveled from Clarksburg in order to have sexual intercourse with an individual he believed to be a 14-year-old female, according to a criminal complaint.

On Oct. 15, Aaron Pearson, 31, of Clarksburg, began messaging an individual he believed to be a 14-year-old female on Facebook Messenger in order to ask if “they could possibly start a relationship,” and then asked what the individual’s age was, troopers said.

Between the dates of Oct. 15 and 29, Pearson sent explicit messages and “would bring up performing sexual acts on the [presumed 14-year-old female] and [sent] pictures of his penis”; on Oct. 29, Pearson “started planning to meet” the presumed female juvenile “for them to go into [the juvenile’s] bedroom,” according to the complaint.

On Oct. 30, Pearson asked the presumed juvenile “where the easiest place to meet would be,” and on that same day, Pearson arrived at a GoMart location in Glenville where troopers made contact with him, troopers said.

After being read his Miranda statement, Pearson told troopers while being processed that “he did not have intentions of doing anything sexual,” and that he “wanted to have a conversation with the [presumed juvenile] and then break it off and go home” before later saying “he would have a conversation with the [presumed juvenile] and then go to [her] residence and watch a movie with no sexual intentions,” according to the complaint.

Pearson has been charged with soliciting a minor via computer. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $40,000 bond.