Troopers find 10 marijuana plants while responding to call at Valley Head residence

VALLEY HEAD, W.Va. — Troopers said they found 10 marijuana plants at a Valley Head residence while responding to a complaint call.

John Brickey

On Mar. 2, troopers with the Beverly detachment of the West Virginia State Police responded to a “possible domestic/suicide” call at a residence on Point Mountain Rd. in Valley Head, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers arrived on scene, they found John Brickey, 50, of Valley Head, who informed them that there were multiple marijuana plants in the home,” troopers said.

Amy Brickey

Upon asking another individual, Amy Brickey, 45, of Valley Head, about the marijuana plants, which she “stated there were plants in the home,” according to the complaint.

Troopers then had a completed ‘Consent to Search’ form filled out by Amy Brickey, at which point troopers entered the residence and found 10 “juvenile marijuana plants,” as well as “LED lamps, tent, and ventilation,” troopers said.

John Brickey and Amy Brickey have been charged with manufacturing a controlled substance. They are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.