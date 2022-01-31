Troopers find drugs during suspicious person call at Fairmont Hot Spot

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after troopers found drugs during a suspicious person call at a Hot Spot in Fairmont.

Dorothy Deane-Hall

On Jan. 30, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a call of a suspicious person loitering outside of Christine’s Hot Spot on Meadowdale Road in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers arrived, they made contact with Dorothy Deane-Hall, 33, of Fairmont, and began a criminal investigation involving a search of her person, troopers said.

During that search, troopers located 50 grams of methamphetamine, 14 grams of crack rock cocaine and 7 grams of fentanyl, according to the complaint.

Deane-Hall has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,012 bond.

