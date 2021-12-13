Troopers find drugs in hidden compartment of Marion County man’s car

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after troopers found drugs in a hidden compartment in his vehicle in Marion County.

Joshua Hershman

On Dec. 12, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a call of a reckless driver on I-79 in Marion County, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers located the vehicle at the 135 mile marker, they “observed it swerving all over the roadway,” and troopers performed a traffic stop on the vehicle, troopers said.

Troopers made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Joshua Hershman, 40, of Rivesville, who was “unsteady on his feet and his eyes barely open,” and detained him for officer safety, according to the complaint.

After receiving consent from Hershman to search the vehicle, troopers found “a large amount” of Xanax and alprazolam pills in “a locked compartment within the vehicle,” troopers said.

Hershman has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $5,000 bond.