Troopers find ‘large amount’ of fentanyl after trespassing complaint

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after a trespassing complaint in Fairmont lead troopers to locate “a large amount” of fentanyl.

Jennifer Barker

On Jan. 4, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police responded to a call of a possible trespassing taking place on Fay Street, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers arrived they were informed that the “house was to be vacant and no one as to be living inside,” but upon a knock on the door, Jennifer Barker, 29, of Fairmont, answered, troopers said.

Troopers searched Barker and found “a small foil” which contained fentanyl on her person, and after being detained, she consented to a search of the residence, during which troopers found “a large amount” of fentanyl, a set of digital scales and bags in Barker’s belongings, according to the complaint.

Barker has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,012 bond.