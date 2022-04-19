KINGWOOD, W.Va. — A woman has received drugs charges after troopers found marijuana while searching for a stolen vehicle at her home in Kingwood.

On April 18, troopers with the Preston County detachment of the West Virginia State Police searched a home on Pleasantdale Road in Kingwood. They had received information that a stolen car was being kept at the residence, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers arrived, they found the stolen vehicle, confirmed its VIN number, and then made contact with a woman who lived there, Cassie Catlett, 37, troopers said.

Catlett told troopers that “she had purchased the vehicle from a male out of Preston County for $4,500” but that she did not have a title nor bill of sale, according to the complaint.

When troopers searched the residence, they also found two handguns, 60 grams of marijuana “in various containers and baggies,” two sets of scales “with what appeared to be methamphetamine residue,” used syringes and $727 in cash.

Catlett has been charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and transferring/receiving stolen goods. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.