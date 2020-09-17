Troopers looking to identify man involved in credit card theft in Lewis Co.

WESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police are trying to identify a man involved in credit card theft and use in Lewis County.

Troopers with the Weston Detachment of the West Virginia State Police released an image from security footage of a man believed to be involved in credit card theft in the county. No further description of the individual was provided by state police.

Any person with any information on the identity of the man is being asked to contact Cpl. M.S. Clark of the Weston detachment of the West Virginia State Police at 304-269-0500