Troopers looking to identify man involved in credit card theft in Lewis Co.

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police are trying to identify a man involved in credit card theft and use in Lewis County.

Troopers with the Weston Detachment of the West Virginia State Police released an image from security footage of a man believed to be involved in credit card theft in the county. No further description of the individual was provided by state police.

Any person with any information on the identity of the man is being asked to contact Cpl. M.S. Clark of the Weston detachment of the West Virginia State Police at 304-269-0500

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination WV
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories