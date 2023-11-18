HARMAN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Harman man has been arrested for what West Virginia State Police say was the murder of Preston Higgins in Randolph County.

Higgins was found dead in the driveway of his Ward Road home with a single gunshot wound to the chest on Monday.

In a press release, troopers said they learned during the investigation that a person was seen with Higgins before the shooting, and a person of interest developed.

Troopers said they tracked down the person of interest “which eventually led to the discovery of information leading to the arrest of Dallas Ray Bryant” on Friday “for the murder of Preston L. Higgins.”

West Virginia Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation records show that Bryant, 69, is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail. As of Saturday morning, no bail or bond information was available.