BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after West Virginia State Police say he caused a pregnant woman to crash her car in Upshur County.

On Saturday, troopers with the Upshur County detachment of the West Virginia State Police responded to a call of a single-vehicle accident taking place on Stony Run Road in Buckhannon, according to a criminal complaint.

Logan Shannon

When troopers arrived, they observed a Subaru Legacy in the ditch where a woman who was 24 weeks pregnant “was still in the driver seat complaining of chest pain.” A witness at the scene stated that “the vehicle was pulled into the ditch on purpose by the intoxicated passenger,” identified as Logan Shannon, 22, troopers said.

Troopers located Shannon out of the vehicle, and said he was “unconcerned that the pregnant [victim] was potentially injured,” and Shannon also “appeared to be under the influence of alcohol,” according to the complaint.

When troopers asked Shannon about the accident, Shannon “did not fully admit” to “the claim of him pulling the steering wheel,” but Shannon did “admit to being in an argument with the victim,” troopers said.

The victim stated that Shannon “became frustrated that [she] would not turn around” so he “yanked on the steering wheel, pulling the vehicle into the road”; at that point, the victim was transported via ambulance for her reported chest pain, according to the complaint.

After being taken to the Buckhannon West Virginia State Police detachment, Shannon “agreed to provide a recorded statement” wherein he “admitted to pulling on the steering wheel because the victim did not want to turn the car around,” troopers said.

Shannon has been charged with unlawful assault. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $15,000 bond.

The criminal complaint against Shannon did not mention the condition of the unborn baby.