WESTON, W.Va. — The Lewis County detachment of the West Virginia State Police is asking for help from the public to identify a person who committed larceny at Walmart in Weston.

According to Cpl. M.S. Clark with the Weston detachment, the man stole multiple items totaling a large sum from the store and was caught on surveillance camera.

Those with knowledge of this man’s identity and/or whereabouts are asked to contact Cpl. Clark at 304-269-0500; no further information is available at this time.

The full photo received by 12 News follows: