FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man who allegedly fled from troopers is in custody following a standoff in Marion County on Sunday.

Nicholas Miller

On Jan. 15, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were in the area of Morgantown and East Park Avenues in Fairmont when they performed a traffic stop on a vehicle bearing an illegible registration, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, the driver, Nicholas Miller, 22, of Enterprise, “failed to stop and continued through a red light at East Park Avenue and Morgantown Avenue accelerating at a high rate of speed,” troopers said.

Troopers then pursued Miller as he “drove recklessly toward several innocent bystanders and vehicles” and to Pleasant Valley Road before crashing on Shaffer Lane, according to the complaint.

At that point, troopers approached the vehicle and “gave multiple lawful commands to [Miller] to exit the vehicle,” but were met with “negative results as [Miller] brandished a firearm,” troopers said.

Troopers then took cover and continued communicating with Miller, and “over a period, [Miller] exited the vehicle where he was arrested without further incident,” according to the complaint.

After Miller was medically cleared, “doctors discovered positive indication of fentanyl and methamphetamine,” as well as there being more of such “concealed,” troopers said.

Miller has been charged with wanton endangerment. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.