MILL CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly stomping a woman’s face during an altercation in Randolph County.

On Nov. 1, troopers with the Randolph County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were dispatched to a dispute reported on Beechnut Drive in Mill Creek, according to a criminal complaint.

Everett Hall

When troopers arrived, they observed Everett Hall, 61, of Mill Creek, standing in front of a female victim who had “visible blood on her face, as well as a laceration underneath her right eye,” troopers said.

Troopers then spoke with the victim and a witness to the incident and asked if Hall “was the attacker,” and both the victim and witness “positively identified Hall as the attacker,” according to the complaint.

After troopers took Hall into custody, he said that he “was driving his car home and hit something as he pulled into the driveway,” and the victim came out of the home to ask Hall what he had hit, troopers said.

At that time, Hall “grabbed ahold of [her] by the arm” and “she pulled away” and then went back inside; Hall then “chased [her] up the stairs,” and upon reaching the upstairs bedroom, Hall “grabbed [the victim] and pulled her off the bed, causing her to fall into the floor, hitting her head,” according to the complaint.

After the victim fell, Hall “began stomping her face […] approximately 5 or six times” with his shoes on and “grabbing her by her face while she pleaded for him to quit,” troopers said.

Hall has been charged with malicious assault. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $35,000 cash-only bail.