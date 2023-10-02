MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people have been charged after troopers found methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Morgantown.

On Sept. 29, troopers with the Monongalia County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were traveling in the area of Snakehill Road in Morgantown when they observed a vehicle “traveling at an unusually fast speed,” according to a criminal complaint.

When the vehicle crossed the center line and then “suddenly made a right turn onto Jeff Hayden Road as if its turn signal was being activated,” troopers performed a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with Mark Lambert, 45; and Rebecca Lambert, 36, both of Masontown, troopers said.

Mark Lambert Rebecca Lambert

While Rebecca was exiting the vehicle, a bag of suspected methamphetamine “fell from her lap,” which resulted in a probable cause search of the vehicle, resulting in troopers locating “an amount of a controlled substance suspected to be methamphetamine” below the passenger’s seat, as well as $866 in U.S. currency on Mark’s person, the complaint states.

Mark and Rebecca have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.