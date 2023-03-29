FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Marion County woman was charged after she allegedly gave troopers meth from her bra during a bicycle traffic stop.

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police saw a woman who was biking on Fairmont Avenue in Fairmont and wearing all black with no reflective equipment so she could only be seen under the street lights, a criminal complaint said.

Crystal Wycoff

Troopers then conducted a traffic stop on the bicyclist, who was identified as Crystal Wycoff, 34, of Farmington. The complaint said that troopers frisked her for weapons and “noticed a bulge consistent with drug paraphernalia.” They found a meth pipe with residue on it in her pocket, according to the complaint.

When a trooper asked “if there was any drugs in her bra,” she answered yes, the complaint said. Troopers then took Wycoff to the back of a cruiser where she “voluntarily handed over a baggy of meth than came from her bra,” troopers said.

Wycoff also gave consent for law enforcement to search a book bag she was carrying, in which they found a digital scale, multiple used baggies and a metal container with a skull decal on it containing a baggy of meth, the complaint said.

Troopers said that Wycoff “admitted to having intent to sell the meth which had been seized.” She has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.