KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman was charged after Preston County troopers found drugs in her vehicle which she was using to “trade for information.”

On Dec. 11, troopers with the Preston County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were conducting a road patrol in the area of W.Va. Rt. 92 when they observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign, according to a criminal complaint.

Luann Wiles

When officers came in contact with with the vehicle’s driver, identified as Luann Wiles, 52, of Kingwood, they observed controlled substances, troopers said.

Troopers said during a search of the vehicle, they located heroin, marijuana, methamphetamine, mushrooms and $2,804 in cash. Wiles stated “she was using the substances to trade for information,” according to the complaint.

Wiles has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.